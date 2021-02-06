Winter Weather Advisory issued February 6 at 3:17PM MST until February 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…More snow expected for the Western and Bighorn Mountains…
.An approaching wave will bring another round of moderate snow to
western and northern mountains through Sunday. The steadiest and
heaviest snow is expected through midnight tonight.
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE…Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Sunday. The heaviest snow is expected
through midnight tonight.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for adverse winter weather.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.