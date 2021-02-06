Winter Weather Advisory issued February 6 at 3:17PM MST until February 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…More snow expected for the Western and Bighorn Mountains…

.An approaching wave will bring another round of moderate snow to

western and northern mountains through Sunday. The steadiest and

heaviest snow is expected through midnight tonight.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Sunday. The heaviest snow is expected

through midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for adverse winter weather.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.