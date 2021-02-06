Winter Weather Advisory issued February 6 at 4:44AM MST until February 6 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches
for lower elevations and 4 to 9 inches for higher elevations.
Winds gusts as high as 45 mph bringing blowing and drifting
snow.
* WHERE…Emigration Summit, Wayan, and Pine Creek Pass as well
as lower elevation areas Swan Valley and Victor.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments