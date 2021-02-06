Winter Weather Advisory issued February 6 at 7:57PM MST until February 7 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph are possible through the night

with periods of snow. Additional accumulations of 1 to 2 inches

are possible.

* WHERE…Wayan, Pine Creek Pass as well as Swan Valley.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility and create hazardous driving conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Be sure to check on the latest road conditions by calling 5 1 1 before

traveling.