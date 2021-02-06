Winter Weather Advisory issued February 6 at 7:57PM MST until February 7 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph are possible through the night

along with periods of light snow.

* WHERE…Teton Valley, particularly Highway 33 between Newdale

and Tetonia.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility and create hazardous driving conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Be sure to check on the latest road conditions by calling 5 1 1 before

traveling.