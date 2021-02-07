High Wind Warning issued February 7 at 2:07PM MST until February 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River,
Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County. The strongest gusts
are expected east and south of Rock Springs.
* WHEN…Through 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Mainly to transportation. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles, including along
Interstate 80.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind gusts along US 30 from Granger through
Kemmerer will range from 35 to 45 mph.
If you are traveling I-80, especially between Rock Springs and
the Carbon County line, be prepared for sudden crosswinds.