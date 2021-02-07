Wind Advisory issued February 7 at 1:39PM MST until February 7 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of
the Moon, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Antony, Pocatello,
Blackfoot, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta Rockland, and
Holbrook.
* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Higher elevation locations with snow on the ground
will likely have blowing and drifting snow over highways
creating slick conditions and lower visibilities. Cross winds
in areas like I- 15 near Fort Hall and I-84 near Yale will
create problems, especially for high profile vehicles.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.