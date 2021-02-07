Wind Advisory issued February 7 at 4:30AM MST until February 7 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of
the Moon, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Antony, Pocatello,
Blackfoot, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta Rockland, and
Holbrook.
* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Higher elevation locations with snow on the ground will likely
have blowing and drifting snow over highways creating slick
conditions and lower visibilities. Cross winds in areas like
I-15 near Fort Hall and I-84 near Yale will create problems,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments