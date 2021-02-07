Wind Advisory issued February 7 at 4:30AM MST until February 7 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of

the Moon, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Antony, Pocatello,

Blackfoot, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta Rockland, and

Holbrook.

* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Higher elevation locations with snow on the ground will likely

have blowing and drifting snow over highways creating slick

conditions and lower visibilities. Cross winds in areas like

I-15 near Fort Hall and I-84 near Yale will create problems,

especially for high profile vehicles.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.