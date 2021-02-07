Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 1:39PM MST until February 7 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph are occurring currently and

expected to continue through the day. Also, expect periods of

light snow. Strong winds will lead to blowing snow on area

roadways making travel potentially hazardous.

* WHERE…Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia and

Driggs. Highway 33 between Newdale and Tetonia and Highway 26

from Antelope Flats to Swan Valley.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Areas of blowing and drifting snow could

significantly reduce visibility and create hazardous driving

conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.