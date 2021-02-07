Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 1:58PM MST until February 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Light Snow Persists in the Northern and Northwest Mountains…

.A persistent moisture plume continues to stream eastward across

the northern-third of Wyoming producing light snow.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.

Winds gusting 25 to 35 mph over exposed areas.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains. The best chance for

additional snow accumulations will be in the Tetons and on

Togwotee Pass.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, including over Teton

and Togwotee Pass. Areas of blowing snow will significantly

reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for adverse winter weather.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

