Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 1:58PM MST until February 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Light Snow Persists in the Northern and Northwest Mountains…
.A persistent moisture plume continues to stream eastward across
the northern-third of Wyoming producing light snow.
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.
Winds gusting 25 to 35 mph over exposed areas.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains. The best chance for
additional snow accumulations will be in the Tetons and on
Togwotee Pass.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, including over Teton
and Togwotee Pass. Areas of blowing snow will significantly
reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for adverse winter weather.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.