Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 1:58PM MST until February 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Light Snow Persists in the Northern and Northwest Mountains…

.A persistent moisture plume continues to stream eastward across

the northern-third of Wyoming producing light snow.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulation of one inch.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Limited visibility could impact snowmobile travel

over the interior of Yellowstone, with snow-covered and icy

roads over the north end of the Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for adverse winter weather.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.