Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 1:58PM MST until February 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Light Snow Persists in the Northern and Northwest Mountains…
.A persistent moisture plume continues to stream eastward across
the northern-third of Wyoming producing light snow.
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulation of one inch.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Limited visibility could impact snowmobile travel
over the interior of Yellowstone, with snow-covered and icy
roads over the north end of the Park.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for adverse winter weather.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.