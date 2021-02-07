Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 4:42AM MST until February 7 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph are occurring currently and

expected to continue through the day. Also, expect periods of

light snow.

* WHERE…Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia and Driggs. Highway

33 between Newdale and Tetonia and Highway 26 from Antelope

Flats to Swan Valley.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Areas of blowing and drifting snow could

significantly reduce visibility and create hazardous driving

conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.