Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 4:42AM MST until February 7 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph are occurring currently and
expected to continue through the day. Also, expect periods of
light snow.
* WHERE…Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia and Driggs. Highway
33 between Newdale and Tetonia and Highway 26 from Antelope
Flats to Swan Valley.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Areas of blowing and drifting snow could
significantly reduce visibility and create hazardous driving
conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.