Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 5:08AM MST until February 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…More snow expected for the Western and Bighorn Mountains…

.An wave will bring another round of moderate snow to western and

northern Wyoming through today.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to an inch.

* WHERE…Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for adverse winter weather.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.