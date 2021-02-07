Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 5:08AM MST until February 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…More snow expected for the Western and Bighorn Mountains…
.An wave will bring another round of moderate snow to western and
northern Wyoming through today.
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations an inch or two.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could
cause tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for adverse winter weather.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.