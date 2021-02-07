Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 5:08AM MST until February 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…More snow expected for the Western and Bighorn Mountains…
.An wave will bring another round of moderate snow to western and
northern Wyoming through today.
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of an inch or two
inches.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
will significantly reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for adverse winter weather.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.