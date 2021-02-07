Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 9:54AM MST until February 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Light Snow Continues Across the Northern-Third of Wyoming…

.A persistent moisture plume will stream across far northern

Wyoming allowing for light snow to continue through today.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.

Winds gusting 30 to 40 mph over exposed areas.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains. The best chance for

additional snow accumulations will be in the Tetons and on

Togwotee Pass.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, including over Teton

and Togwotee Pass. Areas of blowing snow will significantly

reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for adverse winter weather.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.