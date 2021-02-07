Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 9:54AM MST until February 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Light Snow Continues Across the Northern-Third of Wyoming…
.A persistent moisture plume will stream across far northern
Wyoming allowing for light snow to continue through today.
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Limited visibility could impact snowmobile travel over
the interior of Yellowstone, with snow-covered and icy roads
over the north end of the Park.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for adverse winter weather.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.