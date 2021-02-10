Special Weather Statement issued February 10 at 10:23PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 1017 PM MST, difficult road conditions were reported along
Highway 33 from near Clementsville to Tetonia as blowing snow was
collecting on the roadway and creating icy conditions. Numerical
models are suggesting that the winds may continue through the
overnight hours. Motorists traveling along Highway 33 should be
prepared for winter driving conditions and slow down.
Locations impacted include…
Tetonia and Tetonia Research Station.
