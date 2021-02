Alerts

Southwest to west wind of 25 to 35 mph is producing some blowing

dust in the Snake River plain, with the strongest wind in the

Pocatello and American Falls area. It is also strong in the Arco

Desert southwestward to Craters of the Moon. Dust can quickly

produce near-zero visibility without warning, making driving

hazardous on highways. The wind should subside by 600 pm this

evening.