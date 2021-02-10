Special Weather Statement issued February 10 at 5:15PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 508 PM MST, difficult road conditions were reported along Highway
33 from Driggs to River Rim as blowing snow was collecting on the
roadway and creating icy conditions. Numerical models are suggesting
that the winds may decrease some between 7 and 8 PM MDT but not
subside entirely overnight. Motorists traveling along Highway 33
should be prepared for winter driving conditions and slow down.
Locations impacted include…
Driggs, Felt, Tetonia and Tetonia Research Station.
Comments