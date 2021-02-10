Special Weather Statement issued February 10 at 5:15PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 508 PM MST, difficult road conditions were reported along Highway

33 from Driggs to River Rim as blowing snow was collecting on the

roadway and creating icy conditions. Numerical models are suggesting

that the winds may decrease some between 7 and 8 PM MDT but not

subside entirely overnight. Motorists traveling along Highway 33

should be prepared for winter driving conditions and slow down.

Locations impacted include…

Driggs, Felt, Tetonia and Tetonia Research Station.