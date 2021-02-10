Special Weather Statement issued February 10 at 5:48PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 545 PM MST, difficult road conditions were noted along Highway 26
from Ririe through Antelope Flats as blowing snow was collecting on
the roadway and creating icy conditions. Numerical models are
suggesting that the winds may decrease some between 7 and 8 PM MDT
but not subside entirely overnight. Motorists traveling along
Highway 33 should be prepared for winter driving conditions and slow
down.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern
Jefferson and north central Bonneville Counties.
