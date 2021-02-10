Special Weather Statement issued February 10 at 5:48PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 545 PM MST, difficult road conditions were noted along Highway 26

from Ririe through Antelope Flats as blowing snow was collecting on

the roadway and creating icy conditions. Numerical models are

suggesting that the winds may decrease some between 7 and 8 PM MDT

but not subside entirely overnight. Motorists traveling along

Highway 33 should be prepared for winter driving conditions and slow

down.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern

Jefferson and north central Bonneville Counties.