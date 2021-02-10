Winter Storm Warning issued February 10 at 3:43PM MST until February 13 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for far

Western Wyoming from Thursday afternoon until early Saturday

morning…

.An extended Moderate to heavy snow event will be likely from

Thursday afternoon until early Saturday morning as ample Pacific

moisture across the area, moves across portions of western

Wyoming.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 23

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact commutes, especially over

Teton and Togwotee Passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should be

prepared for adverse winter weather. Periods of whiteout

conditions will be likely in the back country and disorientation

will be possible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.