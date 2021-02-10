Winter Storm Warning issued February 10 at 3:43PM MST until February 13 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for far
Western Wyoming from Thursday afternoon until early Saturday
morning…
.An extended Moderate to heavy snow event will be likely from
Thursday afternoon until early Saturday morning as ample Pacific
moisture across the area, moves across portions of western
Wyoming.
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 23
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact commutes, especially over
Teton and Togwotee Passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should be
prepared for adverse winter weather. Periods of whiteout
conditions will be likely in the back country and disorientation
will be possible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
