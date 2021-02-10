Winter Storm Warning issued February 10 at 3:43PM MST until February 13 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for far
Western Wyoming from Thursday afternoon until early Saturday
morning…
.An extended Moderate to heavy snow event will be likely from
Thursday afternoon until early Saturday morning as ample Pacific
moisture across the area, moves across portions of western
Wyoming.
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations near the
town of Jackson and most of Star Valley will be around 7 inches,
while the area near Moran Junction and higher elevations will
see upt to 12 inches.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 5 AM MST Saturday. The heaviest
precipitation is expected from late Thursday evening through
late Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to slick roads and
poor visibility. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility along US 26 and 89. The hazardous conditions could
impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments