Winter Storm Warning issued February 10 at 3:43PM MST until February 13 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for far

Western Wyoming from Thursday afternoon until early Saturday

morning…

.An extended Moderate to heavy snow event will be likely from

Thursday afternoon until early Saturday morning as ample Pacific

moisture across the area, moves across portions of western

Wyoming.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations near the

town of Jackson and most of Star Valley will be around 7 inches,

while the area near Moran Junction and higher elevations will

see upt to 12 inches.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 5 AM MST Saturday. The heaviest

precipitation is expected from late Thursday evening through

late Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to slick roads and

poor visibility. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility along US 26 and 89. The hazardous conditions could

impact the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.