Winter Weather Advisory issued February 10 at 1:38PM MST until February 12 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches,
with 5 to 10 inches in higher elevations, especially east of
Island Park. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.
* WHERE…Island Park area, especially the US 20 Corridor and east
of this Corridor.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 10 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes
Thursday and Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing and drifting snow is likely.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments