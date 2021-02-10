Winter Weather Advisory issued February 10 at 1:38PM MST until February 12 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches,

with 5 to 10 inches in higher elevations, especially east of

Island Park. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

* WHERE…Island Park area, especially the US 20 Corridor and east

of this Corridor.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 10 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes

Thursday and Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing and drifting snow is likely.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.