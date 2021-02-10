Winter Weather Advisory issued February 10 at 1:38PM MST until February 12 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Galena Summit to Stanley to Banner Summit.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing and drifting snow is likely.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.