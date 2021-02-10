Winter Weather Advisory issued February 10 at 3:43PM MST until February 13 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for far
Western Wyoming from Thursday afternoon until early Saturday
morning…
.An extended Moderate to heavy snow event will be likely from
Thursday afternoon until early Saturday morning as ample Pacific
moisture across the area, moves across portions of western
Wyoming.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches
in the lower elevations and 8 to 12 inches in the higher
elevations. Higher amounts up to 15 will occur in the
southwestern mountains of Yellowstone and Western portions of
the Absarokas. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and Absaroka Mountains.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact commutes on the portions of US 14, 16, and 20 west
of Cody. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below
zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10
minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should be
prepared for adverse winter weather. Periods of whiteout
conditions will be likely in the back country and disorientation
will be possible.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
