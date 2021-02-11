Winter Storm Warning issued February 11 at 10:39AM MST until February 13 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for far

Western Wyoming from this afternoon until early Saturday

morning…

…Wind Chill Advisories in effect for portions of northern

Wyoming into this evening…

.An extended Moderate to heavy snow event will be likely from

this afternoon until early Saturday morning as ample Pacific

moisture moves into portions of western Wyoming. In addition,

very cold wind chill temperatures will persist across portions of

northern Wyoming.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to

16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday. The heaviest snow is expected

tonight.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute,

especially over Salt Pass.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for adverse winter weather. Periods of whiteout

conditions will be likely in the back country and

disorientation will be possible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.