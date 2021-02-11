Winter Storm Warning issued February 11 at 10:39AM MST until February 13 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for far

Western Wyoming from this afternoon until early Saturday

morning…

…Wind Chill Advisories in effect for portions of northern

Wyoming into this evening…

.An extended Moderate to heavy snow event will be likely from

this afternoon until early Saturday morning as ample Pacific

moisture moves into portions of western Wyoming. In addition,

very cold wind chill temperatures will persist across portions of

northern Wyoming.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations near the

town of Jackson and most of Star Valley will be around 6

inches, while the area near Moran Junction and near Alpine may

see up to 12 inches.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday. The heaviest precipitation is

expected tonight.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to slick roads

and poor visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the

morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.