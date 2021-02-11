Winter Storm Warning issued February 11 at 2:45AM MST until February 13 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for far
Western Wyoming from this afternoon until early Saturday
morning…
.An extended Moderate to heavy snow event will be likely from
this afternoon until early Saturday morning as ample Pacific
moisture moves into portions of western Wyoming.
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations near the
town of Jackson and most of Star Valley will be around 6
inches, while the area near Moran Junction and near Alpine may
see up to 12 inches.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 5 AM MST Saturday. The heaviest
precipitation is expected tonight.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to slick roads
and poor visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the
morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.