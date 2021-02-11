Winter Storm Warning issued February 11 at 2:57AM MST until February 12 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected with areas of blowing and drifting

snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches in the

valleys, with 8 to 16 inches in the mountains and mountain

passes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…The Eastern Highlands, specifically the Teton Valley,

Big Hole Mountains, Caribou Range and Wasatch Mountains

including Emigration Summit, Pine Creek Summit, HWY 33 from

Newdale to Tetonia, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton,

Tetonia, and Driggs.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 10 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will likely be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing and Drifting Snow is Likely.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.