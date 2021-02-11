Winter Storm Warning issued February 11 at 3:17PM MST until February 13 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for far

Western Wyoming from this afternoon until early Saturday

morning…

…Wind Chill Advisories in effect for portions of northern

Wyoming into this evening…

.Snow will increase across western Wyoming this evening and

continue into Saturday morning as Pacific moisture spreads

into the region. Moderate to heavy snow is likely tonight.

Also, very cold wind chill temperatures will persist across

portions of northern Wyoming within an Arctic airmass.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations in the

vicinity of Jackson and most of the Star Valley will be around

6 inches. Locations in Grand Teton National Park and near

Alpine could see accumulations up to one foot.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday. The heaviest snow is

expected through sunrise Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to slick roads

and poor visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the

morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.