Winter Storm Warning issued February 11 at 3:17PM MST until February 13 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for far
Western Wyoming from this afternoon until early Saturday
morning…
…Wind Chill Advisories in effect for portions of northern
Wyoming into this evening…
.Snow will increase across western Wyoming this evening and
continue into Saturday morning as Pacific moisture spreads
into the region. Moderate to heavy snow is likely tonight.
Also, very cold wind chill temperatures will persist across
portions of northern Wyoming within an Arctic airmass.
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations in the
vicinity of Jackson and most of the Star Valley will be around
6 inches. Locations in Grand Teton National Park and near
Alpine could see accumulations up to one foot.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday. The heaviest snow is
expected through sunrise Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to slick roads
and poor visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the
morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.