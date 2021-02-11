Winter Storm Warning issued February 11 at 3:17PM MST until February 13 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for far

Western Wyoming from this afternoon until early Saturday

morning…

…Wind Chill Advisories in effect for portions of northern

Wyoming into this evening…

.Snow will increase across western Wyoming this evening and

continue into Saturday morning as Pacific moisture spreads

into the region. Moderate to heavy snow is likely tonight.

Also, very cold wind chill temperatures will persist across

portions of northern Wyoming within an Arctic airmass.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to

20 inches, with locally higher amounts. West wind gusting

25 to 40 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday. The heaviest snow is expected

tonight.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact commutes, especially over

Teton and Togwotee Passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for adverse winter weather. Periods of whiteout

conditions will be likely in the backcountry and

disorientation will be possible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.