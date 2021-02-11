Winter Storm Warning issued February 11 at 3:17PM MST until February 13 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for far
Western Wyoming from this afternoon until early Saturday
morning…
…Wind Chill Advisories in effect for portions of northern
Wyoming into this evening…
.Snow will increase across western Wyoming this evening and
continue into Saturday morning as Pacific moisture spreads
into the region. Moderate to heavy snow is likely tonight.
Also, very cold wind chill temperatures will persist across
portions of northern Wyoming within an Arctic airmass.
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to
20 inches, with locally higher amounts. West wind gusting
25 to 40 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday. The heaviest snow is expected
tonight.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact commutes, especially over
Teton and Togwotee Passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for adverse winter weather. Periods of whiteout
conditions will be likely in the backcountry and
disorientation will be possible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.