Winter Storm Warning issued February 11 at 6:01AM MST until February 13 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for far
Western Wyoming from this afternoon until early Saturday
morning…
…Wind Chill Advisories in effect for portions of northern
Wyoming into this evening…
.An extended Moderate to heavy snow event will be likely from
this afternoon until early Saturday morning as ample Pacific
moisture moves into portions of western Wyoming. In addition, very
cold wind chill temperatures are likely across portions of
northern Wyoming.
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to
16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 5 AM MST Saturday. The heaviest
snow is expected tonight.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute,
especially over Salt Pass.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for adverse winter weather. Periods of whiteout
conditions will be likely in the back country and
disorientation will be possible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.