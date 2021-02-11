Winter Storm Warning issued February 11 at 8:58PM MST until February 13 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for far
Western Wyoming from this afternoon until early Saturday
morning…
.Snow will increase across western Wyoming this evening and
continue into Saturday morning as Pacific moisture spreads into
the region. Moderate to heavy snow is likely tonight.
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to
16 inches. West wind gusting 25 to 35 mph.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday. The heaviest snow is expected
through sunrise Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult on Salt River Pass.
Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for adverse winter weather. Periods of whiteout
conditions will be likely in the backcountry and
disorientation will be possible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.