Winter Storm Warning issued February 11 at 8:58PM MST until February 13 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for far

Western Wyoming from this afternoon until early Saturday

morning…

.Snow will increase across western Wyoming this evening and

continue into Saturday morning as Pacific moisture spreads into

the region. Moderate to heavy snow is likely tonight.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to

20 inches, with locally higher amounts. West wind gusting 25

to 40 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday. The heaviest snow is expected

tonight.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact commutes, especially over

Teton and Togwotee Passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for adverse winter weather. Periods of whiteout

conditions will be likely in the backcountry and

disorientation will be possible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.