Winter Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 2:04PM MST until February 12 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected with areas of blowing and drifting snow.
Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Georgetown Summit, Geneva Summit, Border Summit,
Inkom, Malad Summit, Fish Creek Summit, McCammon, Downey, Lava
Hot Springs, St Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda
Springs, Henry and Bone.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 10 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.