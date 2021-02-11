Winter Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 2:57AM MST until February 12 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected with areas of blowing and drifting snow.

Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high

as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Georgetown Summit, Geneva Summit, Border Summit,

Inkom, Malad Summit, Fish Creek Summit, McCammon, Downey, Lava

Hot Springs, St Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda

Springs, Henry and Bone.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 10 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing and drifting snow is likely.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.