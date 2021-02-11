Winter Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 2:57AM MST until February 12 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected with areas of blowing and drifting snow.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high
as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Galena Summit to Stanley to Banner Summit.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing and drifting snow is likely.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.