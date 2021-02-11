Winter Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 3:17PM MST until February 13 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for far

Western Wyoming from this afternoon until early Saturday

morning…

…Wind Chill Advisories in effect for portions of northern

Wyoming into this evening…

.Snow will increase across western Wyoming this evening and

continue into Saturday morning as Pacific moisture spreads

into the region. Moderate to heavy snow is likely tonight.

Also, very cold wind chill temperatures will persist across

portions of northern Wyoming within an Arctic airmass.

* WHAT…Snow. Total accumulations of 6 to 8 in the lower

elevations and 8 to 12 inches in the higher elevations.

Higher amounts up to 15 inches will occur in the

southwest mountains of Yellowstone and along the

Continental Divide in the Absaroka Range. West wind

gusting 25 to 35 mph in exposed areas.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and Absaroka Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially along

US 14, 16, and 20 from Wapiti to Pahaska west of Cody.

Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could

cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for adverse winter weather. Periods of whiteout

conditions will be likely in the backcountry and

disorientation will be possible.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.