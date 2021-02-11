Winter Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 6:01AM MST until February 13 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for far

Western Wyoming from this afternoon until early Saturday

morning…

…Wind Chill Advisories in effect for portions of northern

Wyoming into this evening…

.An extended Moderate to heavy snow event will be likely from

this afternoon until early Saturday morning as ample Pacific

moisture moves into portions of western Wyoming. In addition, very

cold wind chill temperatures are likely across portions of

northern Wyoming.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8

inches in the lower elevations and 8 to 12 inches in the

higher elevations. Higher amounts up to 15 will occur in the

southwestern mountains of Yellowstone and Western portions of

the Absarokas. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and Absaroka Mountains.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact commutes on the portions of US 14, 16,

and 20 west of Cody. The dangerously cold wind chills as low

as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as

little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for adverse winter weather. Periods of whiteout

conditions will be likely in the back country and

disorientation will be possible.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.