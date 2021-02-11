Winter Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 8:58PM MST until February 13 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for far
Western Wyoming from this afternoon until early Saturday
morning…
.Snow will increase across western Wyoming this evening and
continue into Saturday morning as Pacific moisture spreads into
the region. Moderate to heavy snow is likely tonight.
* WHAT…Snow. Total accumulations of 6 to 8 in the lower
elevations and 8 to 12 inches in the higher elevations. Higher
amounts up to 15 inches will occur in the southwest mountains
of Yellowstone and along the Continental Divide in the
Absaroka Range. West wind gusting 25 to 35 mph in exposed
areas.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and Absaroka Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially along US
14, 16, and 20 from Wapiti to Pahaska west of Cody. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for adverse winter weather. Periods of whiteout
conditions will be likely in the backcountry and
disorientation will be possible.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.