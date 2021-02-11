Winter Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 8:58PM MST until February 13 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for far

Western Wyoming from this afternoon until early Saturday

morning…

.Snow will increase across western Wyoming this evening and

continue into Saturday morning as Pacific moisture spreads into

the region. Moderate to heavy snow is likely tonight.

* WHAT…Snow. Total accumulations of 6 to 8 in the lower

elevations and 8 to 12 inches in the higher elevations. Higher

amounts up to 15 inches will occur in the southwest mountains

of Yellowstone and along the Continental Divide in the

Absaroka Range. West wind gusting 25 to 35 mph in exposed

areas.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and Absaroka Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially along US

14, 16, and 20 from Wapiti to Pahaska west of Cody. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could

cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for adverse winter weather. Periods of whiteout

conditions will be likely in the backcountry and

disorientation will be possible.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.