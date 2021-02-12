Wind Chill Warning issued February 12 at 2:52PM MST until February 14 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST

SATURDAY…

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind

chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the Winter

Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to

4 inches. Blowing and drifting snow with wind gusts of 20 to

30 mph.

* WHERE…Island Park area and Kilgore.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, until 9 AM MST Sunday. For

the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute. The dangerously

cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as

little as 10 minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.