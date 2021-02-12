Winter Storm Warning issued February 12 at 2:21AM MST until February 13 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for far
Western Wyoming thru Saturday Evening…
.Several quick moving storm systems within moist westerly flow
will result in periods of snow to heavy snow across western
Wyoming through Saturday evening.
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 14
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult on Salt River Pass.
Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for adverse winter weather. Periods of whiteout
conditions will be likely in the backcountry and
disorientation will be possible.
Please share your travel plans with friends or relatives.
Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at
JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back
country.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.