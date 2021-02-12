Winter Storm Warning issued February 12 at 2:21AM MST until February 13 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for far
Western Wyoming thru Saturday Evening…
.Several quick moving storm systems within moist westerly flow
will result in periods of snow to heavy snow across western
Wyoming through Saturday evening.
* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times. Additional snow
accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with the highest totals near the
northern end of the valleys.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to slick roads and
poor visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the
morning and evening commute.
Please share your travel plans with friends or relatives.
Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at
JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back
country.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.