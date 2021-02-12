Winter Storm Warning issued February 12 at 2:21AM MST until February 13 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for far

Western Wyoming thru Saturday Evening…

.Several quick moving storm systems within moist westerly flow

will result in periods of snow to heavy snow across western

Wyoming through Saturday evening.

* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with the highest totals near the

northern end of the valleys.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to slick roads and

poor visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the

morning and evening commute.

Please share your travel plans with friends or relatives.

Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at

JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back

country.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.