Winter Storm Warning issued February 12 at 2:52PM MST until February 13 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Moderate to Heavy snow expected with areas of blowing and

drifting snow. Expect gusts of 20 to 30 mph. Additional snow

accumulations of a couple of inches mainly in the mountains this

afternoon into the early evening. Early Saturday, additional

snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches for lower elevations and 6

to 12 inches of mountains snow. Winds will not be as strong on

Saturday.

* WHERE…The Eastern Highlands, specifically the Teton Valley,

Big Hole Mountains, Caribou Range and Wasatch Mountains

including Emigration Summit, Pine Creek Summit, HWY 33 from

Newdale to Tetonia, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton,

Tetonia, and Driggs.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.