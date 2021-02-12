Winter Storm Warning issued February 12 at 2:52PM MST until February 13 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate to Heavy snow expected with areas of blowing and
drifting snow. Expect gusts of 20 to 30 mph. Additional snow
accumulations of a couple of inches mainly in the mountains this
afternoon into the early evening. Early Saturday, additional
snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches for lower elevations and 6
to 12 inches of mountains snow. Winds will not be as strong on
Saturday.
* WHERE…The Eastern Highlands, specifically the Teton Valley,
Big Hole Mountains, Caribou Range and Wasatch Mountains
including Emigration Summit, Pine Creek Summit, HWY 33 from
Newdale to Tetonia, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton,
Tetonia, and Driggs.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.