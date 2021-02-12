Winter Storm Warning issued February 12 at 3:29AM MST until February 13 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected with areas of blowing and drifting
snow. Additional snow accumulations through tonight of 2 to 5
inches in the valleys, with 5 to 12 inches in the mountains and
mountain passes. On Saturday, additional snow accumulations of
2 to 6 inches.
* WHERE…The Eastern Highlands, specifically the Teton Valley,
Big Hole Mountains, Caribou Range and Wasatch Mountains
including Emigration Summit, Pine Creek Summit, HWY 33 from
Newdale to Tetonia, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton,
Tetonia, and Driggs.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will likely be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.