Winter Storm Warning issued February 12 at 3:37PM MST until February 13 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for far

Western Wyoming thru Saturday Evening…

.Another quick moving storm system will bring another round of

snow to the west and southwest late tonight through Saturday

evening.

* WHAT…Periods of Snow. The heavier snow is expected late

tonight through Saturday afternoon. New snow accumulations of 2

to 3 inches in the Jackson valley. The Star Valley will see 4 to

7 inches of new snowfall.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to slick roads

and poor visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the

morning and evening commute.

Please share your travel plans with friends or relatives.

Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at

JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back

country.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.