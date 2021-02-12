Winter Storm Warning issued February 12 at 3:37PM MST until February 13 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for far
Western Wyoming thru Saturday Evening…
.Another quick moving storm system will bring another round of
snow to the west and southwest late tonight through Saturday
evening.
* WHAT…Periods of Snow. The heavier snow is expected late
tonight through Saturday afternoon. New snow accumulations of 2
to 3 inches in the Jackson valley. The Star Valley will see 4 to
7 inches of new snowfall.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to slick roads
and poor visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the
morning and evening commute.
Please share your travel plans with friends or relatives.
Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at
JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back
country.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.