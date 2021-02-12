Winter Storm Warning issued February 12 at 3:37PM MST until February 13 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for far

Western Wyoming thru Saturday Evening…

.Another quick moving storm system will bring another round of

snow to the west and southwest late tonight through Saturday

evening.

* WHAT…Periods of Snow. The heavier snow is expected to occur

late tonight through Saturday afternoon. New snow accumulations

of 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be hazardous at times. These conditions

will impact commutes, especially over Teton and Togwotee

Passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for adverse winter weather. Periods of whiteout

conditions will be likely in the backcountry and

disorientation will be possible.

Please share your travel plans with friends or relatives.

Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at

JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back

country.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.