Winter Storm Warning issued February 12 at 3:37PM MST until February 13 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for far
Western Wyoming thru Saturday Evening…
.Another quick moving storm system will bring another round of
snow to the west and southwest late tonight through Saturday
evening.
* WHAT…Periods of Snow. The heavier snow is expected to occur
late tonight through Saturday afternoon. New snow accumulations
of 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts possible.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be hazardous at times. These conditions
will impact commutes, especially over Teton and Togwotee
Passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for adverse winter weather. Periods of whiteout
conditions will be likely in the backcountry and
disorientation will be possible.
Please share your travel plans with friends or relatives.
Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at
JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back
country.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.