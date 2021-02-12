Winter Storm Warning issued February 12 at 3:37PM MST until February 13 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for far

Western Wyoming thru Saturday Evening…

.Another quick moving storm system will bring another round of

snow to the west and southwest late tonight through Saturday

evening.

* WHAT…Period of Snow. The heavier snow is expected late tonight

through Saturday afternoon. New snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult on Salt River Pass.

Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for adverse winter weather. Periods of whiteout

conditions will be likely in the backcountry and

disorientation will be possible.

Please share your travel plans with friends or relatives.

Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at

JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back

country.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.