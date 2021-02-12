Winter Storm Warning issued February 12 at 8:46AM MST until February 13 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected with areas of blowing and drifting

snow. Additional snow accumulations through tonight of 2 to 5

inches in the valleys, with 5 to 12 inches in the mountains

and mountain passes. On Saturday, additional snow

accumulations of 2 to 6 inches.

* WHERE…The Eastern Highlands, specifically the Teton Valley,

Big Hole Mountains, Caribou Range and Wasatch Mountains

including Emigration Summit, Pine Creek Summit, HWY 33 from

Newdale to Tetonia, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton,

Tetonia, and Driggs.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will likely be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.